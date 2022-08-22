All Sports (SOC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $16.58 Million

All Sports (SOC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, All Sports has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. All Sports has a total market cap of $16.58 million and $6.48 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,410.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003796 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00129565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00033055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00079703 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

All Sports Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

