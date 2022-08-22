Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Sold by Polaris Capital Management LLC

Polaris Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,438,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 65,100 shares during the period. Allison Transmission accounts for about 1.8% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $56,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,989,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,309,000 after acquiring an additional 654,449 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,971,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,881 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,621,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,654,000 after acquiring an additional 37,862 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,565,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,892,000 after buying an additional 415,170 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,372,000 after buying an additional 17,481 shares during the period.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ALSN. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission to $41.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Allison Transmission Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ALSN stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.15. 3,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 845,033. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.76.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 66.88% and a net margin of 18.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.