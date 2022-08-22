Alpha Finance Lab Price Hits $0.54 (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $239.06 million and $69.21 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 43% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00089505 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001702 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00033858 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000453 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

ALPHA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 446,330,126 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain. The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

