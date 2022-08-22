Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.5% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $271,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $116.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,852 shares of company stock valued at $15,750,955 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

