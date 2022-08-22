Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Up 3.9%

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.07 and last traded at $17.83. 2,223 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,156,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALT. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altimmune presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Altimmune Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.18. The firm has a market cap of $856.96 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Insider Transactions at Altimmune

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.03. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 47.54% and a negative net margin of 2,788.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of Altimmune stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $448,224.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at $212,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $206,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider M Scot Roberts sold 37,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $448,224.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at $212,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,588 shares of company stock worth $1,392,554. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Altimmune

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Altimmune by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Altimmune by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,816,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after acquiring an additional 83,160 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Altimmune by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after acquiring an additional 225,799 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Altimmune by 877.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 957,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,999,000. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altimmune

(Get Rating)

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.