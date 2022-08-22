American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Hamilton Capital LLC

Hamilton Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 16.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 8.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.48. 13,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,958,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.93. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.48.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.29.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

