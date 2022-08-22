Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.09

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.10, with a volume of 353163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.

Amerigo Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$182.62 million and a P/E ratio of 5.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$42.87 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.2118103 EPS for the current year.

Amerigo Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Amerigo Resources

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

In related news, Director Christian Caceres sold 31,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.13, for a total transaction of C$36,097.85.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

