Amgen (AMGN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN):

8/15/2022 – Amgen was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

8/10/2022 – Amgen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2022 – Amgen had its price target lowered by analysts at Atlantic Securities from $190.00 to $182.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – Amgen was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/5/2022 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $224.00 to $236.00.

7/15/2022 – Amgen had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $239.00 to $253.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2022 – Amgen had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Amgen stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.44. 33,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,007. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Amgen Inc alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.