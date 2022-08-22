Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Director R Sanders Williams Sells 200 Shares

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amgen Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $3.96 on Monday, hitting $246.90. 3,078,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,243. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The company has a market cap of $132.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amgen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.