Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Director R Sanders Williams Sells 200 Shares

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Amgen Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of Amgen stock traded down $3.96 on Monday, hitting $246.90. 3,078,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,243. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The company has a market cap of $132.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56.
Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.14.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
