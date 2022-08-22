Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.69. 87,858 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,234,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Amyris in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amyris in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Amyris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $851.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 34,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $81,677.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,972.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 94,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $169,259.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,999.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Hermanus Kieftenbeld sold 34,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $81,677.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,972.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,225 shares of company stock worth $403,182. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Amyris during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

