Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Vulcan Materials (VMC)

8/19/2022 – Vulcan Materials was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

8/19/2022 – Vulcan Materials was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/15/2022 – Vulcan Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $199.00.

8/11/2022 – Vulcan Materials was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/9/2022 – Vulcan Materials had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson to $205.00.

8/9/2022 – Vulcan Materials had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $199.00.

7/19/2022 – Vulcan Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $220.00 to $195.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Vulcan Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $180.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/14/2022 – Vulcan Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $211.00 to $194.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/5/2022 – Vulcan Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. to $200.00.

6/23/2022 – Vulcan Materials had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $215.00 to $189.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE:VMC traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $172.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,040. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

