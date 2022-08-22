Analysts Set Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Target Price at $27.71

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.71.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSSE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSE opened at $11.38 on Monday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75. The company has a market cap of $174.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CSSE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.67). Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 71.79% and a negative net margin of 49.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

