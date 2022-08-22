Analysts Set Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Target Price at $27.71

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.71.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CSSE shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ CSSE opened at $11.38 on Monday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $25.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75. The company has a market cap of $174.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.31.
Institutional Trading of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (CSSE)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.