Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Devon Energy (DVN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) in the last few weeks:

8/18/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $88.00 to $91.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $80.00 to $85.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $110.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/26/2022 – Devon Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/22/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $97.00 to $94.00.

7/19/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $80.00 to $66.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $103.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $94.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/19/2022 – Devon Energy was given a new $89.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/8/2022 – Devon Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/5/2022 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $70.00 to $61.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Devon Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DVN traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $68.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,669,919. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.57 and a 200-day moving average of $60.97.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.47%.

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 274.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

