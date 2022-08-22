Analyzing Compass Therapeutics (CMPX) and Its Peers

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) is one of 268 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Compass Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Compass Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 Compass Therapeutics Competitors 644 3518 10254 150 2.68

Compass Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $9.86, suggesting a potential upside of 229.67%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 81.25%. Given Compass Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Compass Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

66.0% of Compass Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Compass Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Compass Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Therapeutics N/A -32.55% -29.12% Compass Therapeutics Competitors -4,257.09% -197.75% -32.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Compass Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Therapeutics N/A -$82.18 million -7.47 Compass Therapeutics Competitors $754.43 million $143.37 million 3.75

Compass Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Compass Therapeutics. Compass Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Compass Therapeutics beats its competitors on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137. Its product candidates also comprise CTX-8371, a bispecific inhibitor that targets PD-1 and PD-L1. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

