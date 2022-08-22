Analyzing Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX)

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) and Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Garrett Motion and Luminar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion 10.52% -74.84% 11.95% Luminar Technologies -832.16% -134.47% -41.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Garrett Motion and Luminar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A Luminar Technologies 0 3 7 0 2.70

Risk & Volatility

Luminar Technologies has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 81.58%. Given Luminar Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Garrett Motion.

Garrett Motion has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Garrett Motion and Luminar Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.63 billion 0.14 $495.00 million $0.79 9.68 Luminar Technologies $31.94 million 103.99 -$237.99 million ($0.88) -10.80

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies. Luminar Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Garrett Motion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.7% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats Luminar Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Garrett Motion

(Get Rating)

Garrett Motion Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions. It offers its products in the aftermarket through distributors. Garrett Motion Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

About Luminar Technologies

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc., an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries. The Component segment develops ultra-sensitive pixel-based sensors. This segment also designs, tests, and provides consulting services for non-standard integrated circuits for use in automobile and aeronautics sector, as well as government spending in military and defense activities. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

