Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Shares Down 6.3%

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.33 and last traded at $4.33. Approximately 30,998 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,568,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ANGI shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Angi in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Angi Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Transactions at Angi

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $515.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $25,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,743.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,950. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANGI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Angi during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Angi by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 193,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Angi by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Angi by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 558,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 113,260 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Angi by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 185,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 59,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

