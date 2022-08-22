ApeCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.56 Billion (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, ApeCoin has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. One ApeCoin coin can now be bought for $5.09 or 0.00023820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.56 billion and $367.22 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00775873 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ApeCoin Profile

ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,875,000 coins. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.dev. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @go_apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

