Apollo Currency Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $852,179.00 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $18.56 million and $852,179.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00104615 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000594 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00019066 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.21 or 0.00251397 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00030380 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008296 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000262 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars.

