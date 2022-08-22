Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $4.40 price target on the stock.
Appen Stock Performance
APPEF stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. Appen has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.64.
Appen Company Profile
