Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $200.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) received a $200.00 target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.18.

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $2.76 on Monday, hitting $168.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,900,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,561,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.23. Apple has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,228,507,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 30,391.8% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $149,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,989,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Apple by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,793,041,000 after buying an additional 9,354,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

