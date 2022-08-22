Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,078 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,292,021,000 after buying an additional 183,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Applied Materials by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,461 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,671,813,000 after purchasing an additional 62,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Applied Materials by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,248,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.72.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock traded down $2.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.77. The company had a trading volume of 109,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,049,242. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.30 and a 200-day moving average of $114.02. The firm has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.87%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

