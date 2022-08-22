Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Lowered to $140.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $143.12.
Applied Materials Trading Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $104.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.02. The stock has a market cap of $91.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.51.
Applied Materials Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.
About Applied Materials
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Applied Materials (AMAT)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.