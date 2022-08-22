APYSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $73,684.00 (APYS)

APYSwap (APYS) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, APYSwap has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. APYSwap has a total market cap of $473,152.08 and $73,684.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap.

Buying and Selling APYSwap

