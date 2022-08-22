APYSwap 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $73,684.00 (APYS)

APYSwap (APYS) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, APYSwap has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. APYSwap has a total market cap of $473,152.08 and $73,684.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00786093 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
APYSwap Profile
APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap.
Buying and Selling APYSwap
Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.