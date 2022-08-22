ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Shares Sold by Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,117,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the period. ARC Document Solutions comprises approximately 1.6% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 4.89% of ARC Document Solutions worth $8,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 13.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 105,270 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 405,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 10,195 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 26.5% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 61,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 12,801 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 79,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.62% of the company’s stock.

ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ARC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,547. The company has a market cap of $131.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18.

ARC Document Solutions Announces Dividend

ARC Document Solutions ( NYSE:ARC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.85%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. ARC Document Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ARC Document Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

ARC Document Solutions Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

Further Reading

