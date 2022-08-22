Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $172.85 and last traded at $169.50. Approximately 14,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 763,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.97.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $234.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.39 and its 200-day moving average is $146.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.04%.

In other Arch Resources news, Director James N. Chapman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.10 per share, for a total transaction of $123,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,874.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,997 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Arch Resources by 2,404.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,356 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,643,000 after buying an additional 84,828 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its position in Arch Resources by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 20,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

