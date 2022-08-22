ArdCoin (ARDX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.40 Million

ArdCoin (ARDX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar. One ArdCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. ArdCoin has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $38,966.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004751 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,055.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004730 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003731 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00128789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00032389 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00081229 BTC.

ArdCoin Coin Profile

ARDX is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ArdCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArdCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

