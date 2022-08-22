Argent Trust Co Acquires 931 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,073 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $10,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.8% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $3.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.41. 32,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,252,827. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.36. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $162.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

