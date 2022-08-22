Argent Trust Co Has $7.34 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Argent Trust Co grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,880 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded down $1.64 on Monday, reaching $236.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,187,441. The firm has a market cap of $147.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen cut their price target on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

