Argent Trust Co Trims Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Argent Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2,757.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 43,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard Price Performance

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MA traded down $5.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $348.75. 13,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,492. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $337.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.56.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

