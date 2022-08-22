Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM) Shares Bought by Highbridge Capital Management LLC

Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 995,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,645 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Aries I Acquisition worth $10,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RAM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Aries I Acquisition by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aries I Acquisition by 333.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,005 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its stake in Aries I Acquisition by 53.7% during the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 39,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 13,805 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aries I Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Aries I Acquisition Stock Performance

RAM opened at $10.47 on Monday. Aries I Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $11.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.10.

Aries I Acquisition Profile

Aries I Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

