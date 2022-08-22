Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Purchased by Broadleaf Partners LLC

Broadleaf Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,045 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for approximately 3.1% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $9,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 7,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $746,324.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,256.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 6,779 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $693,627.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 7,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $746,324.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,256.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 712,552 shares of company stock valued at $78,016,688. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.53.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $130.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.04. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.18 and a 52-week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

