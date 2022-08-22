Arqma (ARQ) Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last Week

Arqma (ARQ) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $78,517.46 and $169.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,127.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,574.75 or 0.07453426 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00023909 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00154517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00267757 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.72 or 0.00722846 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.17 or 0.00578228 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001105 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 20,337,995 coins and its circulating supply is 14,293,451 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arqma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

