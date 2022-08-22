AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13.13 Million

AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. AS Roma Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $11.48 million and $13.13 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 32.7% higher against the dollar. One AS Roma Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.31 or 0.00024812 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,390.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00165502 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003788 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002390 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.67 or 0.00129371 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032985 BTC.
AS Roma Fan Token Coin Profile
AS Roma Fan Token (CRYPTO:ASR) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,163,854 coins. The official message board for AS Roma Fan Token is medium.com/socios. AS Roma Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialASRoma and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AS Roma Fan Token is www.socios.com/asroma.
Buying and Selling AS Roma Fan Token
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AS Roma Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AS Roma Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AS Roma Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
