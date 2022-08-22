ASTA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $159,033.00 (ASTA)

ASTA (ASTA) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. ASTA has a market cap of $6.13 million and approximately $159,033.00 worth of ASTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ASTA has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ASTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00783388 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ASTA Coin Profile

ASTA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The official website for ASTA is www.astaplatform.com.

ASTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The ASTA platform is a system created to expand the market network, based on the price stability of stable coins that can be used for daily transactions. The ASTA platform has created a system that can simultaneously utilize two different blockchain platforms, a value-changing cryptocurrency and a value-fixed cryptocurrency, and is designed to allow the exchange of two coins with Atomic Swap. “

