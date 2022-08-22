Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Position Raised by Front Row Advisors LLC

Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure accounts for about 1.0% of Front Row Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Front Row Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 88,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1,330.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a $43.00 target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AY traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $34.70. 9,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,845. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.23. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a one year low of $28.82 and a one year high of $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $307.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. This is a boost from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -1,100.00%.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

