AurusDeFi (AWX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $12,565.00

AurusDeFi (AWX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, AurusDeFi has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. AurusDeFi has a market cap of $3.03 million and $12,565.00 worth of AurusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AurusDeFi coin can currently be bought for $1.08 or 0.00005196 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AurusDeFi Profile

AurusDeFi (CRYPTO:AWX) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. AurusDeFi’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,797,991 coins. The Reddit community for AurusDeFi is https://reddit.com/r/Aurus. AurusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @AurusOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AurusDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurus is embracing the concept of DeFi to disrupt the precious metals industry. The firm has built a truly decentralised platform that allows companies like refineries, distributors and vaults to autonomously tokenise precious metals. The ingenious part of the Aurus system is their revenue-sharing token, AurusDeFi (AWX), which enables holders to earn a share of the platform’s revenues.​ “

