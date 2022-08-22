Autonio (NIOX) Price Tops $0.0045 on Exchanges

Autonio (NIOX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. Autonio has a total market cap of $421,177.75 and $61,819.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004677 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002148 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00775449 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Autonio
Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio.
