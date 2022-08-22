Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.88

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.88 and last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.
Babcock International Group Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3.95.
About Babcock International Group
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
