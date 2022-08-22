Baby Saitama Inu One Day Volume Reaches $9,251.00 (BABYSAITAM)

Baby Saitama Inu (BABYSAITAM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Baby Saitama Inu has traded 36.6% lower against the dollar. Baby Saitama Inu has a market capitalization of $464,289.22 and $9,251.00 worth of Baby Saitama Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Saitama Inu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00778701 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Baby Saitama Inu Coin Profile

Baby Saitama Inu’s official Twitter account is @BabySaitamaERC.

Baby Saitama Inu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Saitama Inu directly using U.S. dollars.

