Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 100,440 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,632,088 shares.The stock last traded at $7.29 and had previously closed at $7.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLDP. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 3.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 14.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 164.44%. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,147,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,833,000 after purchasing an additional 126,638 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,528 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,341,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,062,000 after acquiring an additional 92,210 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,544,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,956,000 after acquiring an additional 243,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $25,988,000. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

See Also

