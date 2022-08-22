Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Trading 4.1% Higher

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.74 and last traded at $13.74. 993 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 247,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Grupo Santander raised shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Banco Macro Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $875.35 million, a P/E ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23.

Banco Macro Cuts Dividend

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $489.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.10 million. Banco Macro had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 11.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Macro S.A. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.0821 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Banco Macro by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Banco Macro by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Banco Macro by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

