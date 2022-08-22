Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Reduced by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,035 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,465,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,003,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8,407.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,444,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Bank of America by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.49. 244,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,726,883. The company has a market capitalization of $277.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.