Barclays Increases Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $56.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSCO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.59.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $48.70 on Thursday. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.20.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares in the company, valued at $28,532,556.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,998 shares of company stock valued at $785,564. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.