Barclays Raises Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Price Target to GBX 175

Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 175 ($2.11) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Helios Towers Price Performance
HTWSF stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. Helios Towers has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78.
Helios Towers Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Helios Towers (HTWSF)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for Helios Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.