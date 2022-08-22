Barclays Raises Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Price Target to GBX 175

Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 175 ($2.11) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Helios Towers Price Performance

HTWSF stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. Helios Towers has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78.

Helios Towers Company Profile

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

