Bard Associates Inc. Buys 14,825 Shares of Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST)

Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.05% of Data Storage worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Data Storage Trading Down 2.5 %
DTST traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.32. 150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,811. Data Storage Co. has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90.
Data Storage Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Data Storage (DTST)
- Oil Services: Who Will Lead The Rebound?
- Analog Devices Reveals Semiconductor Demand Problems
- Three Ways To Find Hot Stocks In A Tepid Market
- Here are the Multiple Stages of a Bear Market
- 3 August Earnings Reports With ‘Wow’ Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.