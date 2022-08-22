Bard Associates Inc. Buys 14,825 Shares of Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST)

Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Data Storage Co. (OTCMKTS:DTST – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.05% of Data Storage worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

DTST traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.32. 150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,811. Data Storage Co. has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $7.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90.

Data Storage Corporation provides multi-cloud information technology solutions primarily in the United States. The company offers data protection and disaster recovery solutions; high availability, data vaulting, DRaaS, IaaS, message logic, standby server, support and maintenance and internet solutions.

