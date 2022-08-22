Bard Associates Inc. Buys 5,100 Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of Barings BDC worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Price Performance

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.06. 974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,492. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Barings BDC had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James downgraded Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Barings BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

