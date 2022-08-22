Bard Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Bard Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Legacy Housing comprises approximately 1.4% of Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 0.75% of Legacy Housing worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 99,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Legacy Housing by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Stock Down 4.5 %

LEGH stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.86. 423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,370. The company has a market capitalization of $435.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Legacy Housing

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEGH. B. Riley lowered shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Legacy Housing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I assumed coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

