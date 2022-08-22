Bard Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB)

Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 2.82% of MamaMancini’s worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in MamaMancini’s by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MamaMancini’s by 13.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of MamaMancini’s by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MamaMancini’s by 98.8% during the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 104,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 52,150 shares in the last quarter. 11.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered MamaMancini’s from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

OTCMKTS:MMMB traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.45. The stock had a trading volume of 26,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,354. MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $2.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. MamaMancini’s had a negative return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $13.85 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, beef meat loaf, chicken parmesan, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Italian sauce; and other related meats and sauces.

