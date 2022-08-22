Bard Associates Inc. Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the quarter. Sachem Capital comprises approximately 1.1% of Bard Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 1.74% of Sachem Capital worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SACH. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sachem Capital by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 92,624 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sachem Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Sachem Capital stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $4.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 980 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,468. Sachem Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $181.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.86%. This is an increase from Sachem Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.74%.

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company is involved in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Northeastern United States and Florida. It offers loans to real estate investors and owners to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

