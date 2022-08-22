Bard Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth $85,000. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.59. 3,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,616. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.37, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 442.13%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GMRE. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

