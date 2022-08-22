Bard Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth $85,000. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global Medical REIT Stock Performance
Shares of Global Medical REIT stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.59. 3,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,616. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $18.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.37, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.
Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on GMRE. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
About Global Medical REIT
Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.
